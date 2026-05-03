Curatis Aktie

Curatis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40BDL / ISIN: CH1330780979

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.05.2026 20:30:00

Where Retirees Are Moving for the Perfect Mix of Cost, Comfort, and Care

It's natural for a person, whether in or entering their retirement years, to find a new place to live. After all, life's circumstances -- and resulting needs and desires -- can change drastically once the sunset years loom. Lately, retirees in the U.S. have been migrating to the Southern states to find the best combination of price, comfort, and care.That's according to the latest annual report from moving services provider HireAHelper.com on where people of retirement age are moving to, and -- perhaps more importantly -- where they're staying. Let's identify the three most popular destinations in these recent movements, based on net migrations of folks 65 years and over, and determine why retirees are drawn there. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Curatis AG

mehr Nachrichten