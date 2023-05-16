Where there are moms, there is Cozy Power: Momcozy's Cozy Power is changing the world

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over two million moms globally, recently made an appearance at Times Square in New York and Citadium in Paris. Apart from drawing massive attention from the passers-by, it has also sparked a wave of online discussion among KOLs, motherhood community and many other societal groups.

Momcozy made the appearance at the opportunity of its Mother's Day campaign which is dedicated to speaking up for moms globally and encouraging them to find their inner power to become a cozy mom and a cozy her.

Over the years, Momcozy has established itself as an global maternity and baby brand that not only has a strong presence online but also a wide global reach offline.

Its wearable breast pump has always been the best-selling one in the category of electric breast pumps in North America. Multiple of its products like nursing bras are recognized as online bestsellers for many consecutive years. Momcozy's broad product portfolio has indeed offered moms an all-rounded solution to their pregnancy and motherhood. Its widening global reach is also manifested in its rapid expansion into large merchandise retailers like Walmart and Babylist - the leading vertical marketplace. Momcozy's active participation in international industry events like Baby Show ExCeL in the UK as well as ABC Kids Expo in the US also demonstrates its fast-growing global reach.

Nowadays, Momcozy's customer base is rapidly spreading across the globe covering the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and many other countries and regions, which has enabled moms and their family to easily enjoy a one-stop shopping experience regardless of their locations.

As a brand that has consistently upheld the belief that "moms always come first", Momcozy never stops listening to moms' real voices and fulfilling their needs. It will continue to live up to the expectations of more and more moms and honor its commitment to accompanying them through their pregnancy and early motherhood. And it will also strive to take the lead in the industry to raise more awareness about moms' well-being and speak up for more moms.

