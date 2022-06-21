WHERE THERE'S SMOKE, THERE'S INVESTMENT

Privco Releases List of Top Performing Companies in Cannabis

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo , a New York-based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today announced its top performers in cannabis, analyzing trends in delivery, e-commerce, B2B software, therapeutics, and beverages.

In 2021, legal consumption across the nation rose significantly, reaching a value of $13.2BN, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030. Enrollment in medical marijuana programs saw a four-fold increase between 2016 and 2020, with chronic pain cited as the most common reason for registration. The pandemic brought excesses in drinking, shopping, and, as it turns out, cannabis consumption. Legal marijuana sales increased 120% in 2020 alone.

According to PrivCo, "We are excited to share the top performers in cannabis," said Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer. "With even more targeted data, PrivCo is poised to provide information on a specific company, growth metrics to source new customers, and/or gain an informed competitive advantage in the cannabis market.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Top 3 Companies in Cannabis

Eaze Technologies , an on-demand delivery service to legally access marijuana, showed a 30% growth rate in revenue

, an on-demand delivery service to legally access marijuana, showed a 30% growth rate in revenue Leaflink , a marketplace for cannabis brands, showed a 96% growth revenue rate

, a marketplace for cannabis brands, showed a 96% growth revenue rate Wurk , a software solution for cannabis companies, showed a 25% growth revenue rate

