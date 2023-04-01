|
01.04.2023 13:20:00
Where to Invest $1,500 Right Now
When offering up investment advice, successful fund manager Peter Lynch pointed out: "Behind every stock, there is a company. Find out what it's doing." The market tends to focus on how news affects stocks and that led to a lot of volatility over the last year. Many companies across a range of sectors got caught up in this volatility. But when you look past these (sometimes inexplicable) share price movements, you see there are some incredible companies with quality underlying businesses still producing well. It's those companies we will be focusing on today.If you have $1,500 you don't need to pay down short-term debt, balance your monthly budget, or bolster your emergency fund, you might want to put it toward a long-term investment in stocks right now. Here are two companies with compelling businesses and growth stories behind them that are too good to overlook. Continue reading
