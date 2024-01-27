|
27.01.2024 13:20:00
Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market
We are now officially in a new bull market, with the S&P 500 hitting new record highs last week. But there are some who are concerned that the most recent wave of bullishness still doesn't prove the market is in a good place. They point to indicators like the yield curve remaining inverted and projections that the nation's GDP growth will slow in the foreseeable future.The bulls are officially in charge now, but it wouldn't be wrong for the average investor to keep some bear market trading plans handy, just in case. Timing the market is tough to do consistently well. Many of those who try it end up doing themselves more harm than good. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't be ready to act.Let's look at where an investor might want to put a decent-sized chunk of their portfolio if a bear market makes a comeback. This isn't a call to go overboard specifically betting on bearishness. It's just reasonable advice for those who like to be prepared.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!