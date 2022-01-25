|
Where to Invest $100 Right Now
It's fair to say that this has been a challenging year for investors, and a lot of money has been moving to the sidelines. The silver lining is that most investments are a lot cheaper now than they were just a couple of weeks ago. If you're ready to nibble at the lower-priced possibilities -- even if it's just $100 -- I have some ideas.I'm going to narrow my focus to investments trading for less than $10 apiece, but know that you will certainly find some great possibilities trading at much higher price tags if your broker allows you to buy fractional shares. It's never been easier to put any risk-tolerant money you have to work.Voyager Digital (OTC: VYGV.F), Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) are three investments -- two stocks and one cryptocurrency -- fetching single digit price tags. You can buy between 12 and 65 stocks or tokens with a single $100 investment. Let's see why these are moves that might make sense now. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
