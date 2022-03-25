Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When it comes to investing, even small amounts of cash can draw major returns. If you're eager to put your money to work, as little as $100 can be a solid starting foundation. But how to get the most bang for your buck? ASE Technology (NYSE: ASX) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) offer two potential paths. Both are riding business trends that make them solid bets: ASE Technology makes packaging for the in-demand semiconductor industry, and GlaxoSmithKline is an established pharmaceutical company that promises stability amid broader economic downturns. Both companies are substantially undervalued compared to others in the tech and healthcare sectors. Let's dive into each and see which makes a better investment with your $100. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading