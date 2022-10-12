Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It might seem extremely complicated at first glance, but investing in the stock market really isn't that difficult. All it takes is a focus on high-quality businesses, adequate diversification, and a long-term time horizon. Couple this with lots of patience, and you can get on course to generating healthy returns. What's more, even a fairly small sum is enough to get started. You should prioritize a few other critical tasks first, such as paying down high-interest debt and building up an emergency fund. But if, after those are taken care of, you have even $100 you're ready to invest, then I'd recommend taking a serious look at Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE). The chain's 1,252 stores focus on trendy merchandise for younger consumers, primarily at prices under $5 an item. Those stores provide a vibrant shopping experience for customers. And Five Below has been opening new locations at a rapid pace, more than quintupling its nationwide footprint over the past decade. This makes complete strategic sense, given its average return on invested capital in the first year that a store is open is greater than 100%.