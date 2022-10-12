|
12.10.2022 13:10:00
Where to Invest $100 Right Now
It might seem extremely complicated at first glance, but investing in the stock market really isn't that difficult. All it takes is a focus on high-quality businesses, adequate diversification, and a long-term time horizon. Couple this with lots of patience, and you can get on course to generating healthy returns. What's more, even a fairly small sum is enough to get started. You should prioritize a few other critical tasks first, such as paying down high-interest debt and building up an emergency fund. But if, after those are taken care of, you have even $100 you're ready to invest, then I'd recommend taking a serious look at Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE). The chain's 1,252 stores focus on trendy merchandise for younger consumers, primarily at prices under $5 an item. Those stores provide a vibrant shopping experience for customers. And Five Below has been opening new locations at a rapid pace, more than quintupling its nationwide footprint over the past decade. This makes complete strategic sense, given its average return on invested capital in the first year that a store is open is greater than 100%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
