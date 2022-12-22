|
Where to Invest $100 Right Now
When considering where to place your hard-earned capital in this kind of market environment, investors should seek out companies that are successfully managing the current economy, have competitive advantages, and sell for attractive valuations. I believe these are key ingredients for a recipe that will boost anyone's portfolio over the long term. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) checks all of these boxes. The stock deserves a closer look if you have $100 you're ready to invest. In its third-quarter (ended Oct. 30), the leading home improvement chain increased revenue 5.6% year over year to $38.9 billion. Same-store sales rose a healthy 4.3%, and diluted earnings per share of $4.24 were 8.2% higher than Q3 2021. The business handily beat Wall Street analysts' expectations for both the top and bottom lines. Continue reading
