Where to Invest $100 Right Now

One of the better developments in the investing world over the past several years has been the introduction of fractional shares. Instead of needing the full price of a stock to purchase a share, fractional shares allow investors to buy a portion, often for as little as $1.Popularized by Robinhood Markets, fractional shares have removed a barrier to entry in investing. This was especially important for investors who wanted access to great companies trading well into the thousands, like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A).Trading at well over half a million dollars per share, purchasing a whole share of Berkshire Hathaway isn't feasible for most people. Luckily, that doesn't have to be the case. If you have $100 available to invest, look no further than the conglomerate of all conglomerates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel