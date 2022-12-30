Where to Invest $500 in 2023: 3 Stocks That Could Be Winners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't need tens of thousands of dollars to invest in the stock market. A $500 investment can be a good start, especially if you aren't incurring any commission costs to buy or sell a stock. And three stocks that could be market-beating investments next year and great options to consider right now include GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX), PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), and AT&T (NYSE: T).GoodRx has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion and is the type of stock that could potentially make for an attractive acquisition target. It's in the business of coupons and discounts and helping consumers save money on prescription medication.You don't have to pay to use the service, but you can to secure better deals. And it wouldn't surprise me if, in a few years, it's part of a larger business, given how cheap of a buy it is right now.Continue reading