05.10.2022 14:15:00
Where to Invest $500 Right Now
Buying stocks in a bear market can lead to significant returns in the long run. Even if you only have $500 to invest, you can focus on growth stocks with lots of potential and where you can make the most of your money. And over time, you can add to your position so that cumulatively you have much more skin in the game, leading to higher potential profits down the road.A couple of stocks that may be a good fit for a $500 investment right now include CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Here's why these stocks could deliver some sky-high returns.CRISPR is a bit of a risky stock given that it isn't profitable right now, and a lot hinges on it obtaining regulatory approval on its gene-editing therapy, exa-cel, which the company has been working on with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Exa-cel can help an estimated 32,000 patients with beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease, which are rare blood disorders. It could be a multibillion-dollar opportunity, and the two companies are planning to submit regulatory filings before the end of the year. Continue reading
