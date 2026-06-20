The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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20.06.2026 10:05:00
Where to Put $1,000 When the Market Is This Uncertain
In 2026, the market has been a test of patience. Last year, tariffs raised the average U.S. consumer goods price by more than 3% into this year. Consumer sentiment has stayed stuck near its lowest levels since the pandemic. The Federal Reserve won't cut rates until inflation proves it's gone, and every strong jobs report is treated like a threat. If you have $1,000 sitting on the sidelines right now, that uncertainty is not a reason to stay out of the market. It's a reason to be deliberate about where you go in.These consumer companies are simple businesses that sell products people buy, regardless of what the Fed does -- items like toothpaste, snacks, energy drinks, and Tylenol. That kind of predictability is exactly what $1,000 should be doing right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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