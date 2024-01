Where Will 3M Stock Be in 10 Years?

3M (NYSE: MMM) has been viewed as a relatively safe investment for decades thanks to its steadily growing dividend and diversified business. But its share prices have fallen by 21.3% over the past decade as its growth has slowed and its margins have shrunk.The question for investors today is whether this underperformance is an outlier or 3M's new normal.There are several ways to look at 3M's decline over the past decade, but I want to start with the high-level numbers. Its revenue is up just 74% over the past 20 years, which is only slightly ahead of inflation, and net income and free cash flow haven't improved much either, even before their recent declines. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel