01.05.2023 15:30:00
Where Will AbbVie Be in 5 Years?
On paper, drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) isn't having the best year. The company recently lost patent exclusivity in the U.S for its biggest cash cow, immunology medicine Humira. This product has been the key asset for AbbVie over the 10 years since it split from Abbott Laboratories, so this is a big deal.But even if AbbVie is nearly synonymous with Humira, can the company rise above this massive headwind and deliver solid returns to investors over the long run? To answer that, let's examine how things might unfold for AbbVie over the next five years.Humira generated peak annual sales of $21.2 billion last year. The first biosimilar for the medicine to be launched in the U.S. hit the market in late January. Considering that Humira alone made up about 37% of AbbVie's total revenue in 2022, it's not surprising that management expects its top line to decline for the next couple of years. Investors just got a taste of this dire situation when AbbVie released its first-quarter results.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
