Per Aktie
WKN DE: 931020 / ISIN: US7135693098
|
27.11.2026 19:17:01
Where Will AbbVie Stock Be in 5 Years? Its 2 Immunology Blockbusters Are Still Growing 20%-Plus per Year
Over the past five years, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has more than tripled the S&P 500's total return, despite losing patent exclusivity for its biggest growth driver, Humira, an immunology medicine. The company's ability to overcome the loss of Humira, the best-selling drug in the industry's history, speaks volumes about its underlying business. But where might AbbVie be headed over the next five years? Let's see whether the drugmaker can continue beating the market.
Image source: Getty Images.
AbbVie's core growth drivers in recent years have been Skyrizi and Rinvoq, two immunology drugs that have earned numerous indications overlapping with those of Humira. In fact, these two drugs have demonstrated superior efficacy compared to Humira across several indications. For instance, in a Phase 3 study in certain patients with plaque psoriasis, AbbVie pitted Skyrizi against Humira, and the former performed better.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.
Analysen zu Per-Se Technologies Inc.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Handel am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen schließen deutlich im Plus. In Asien waren zum Wochenschluss kräftige Aufschläge zu beobachten.