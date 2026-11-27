Over the past five years, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has more than tripled the S&P 500's total return, despite losing patent exclusivity for its biggest growth driver, Humira, an immunology medicine. The company's ability to overcome the loss of Humira, the best-selling drug in the industry's history, speaks volumes about its underlying business. But where might AbbVie be headed over the next five years? Let's see whether the drugmaker can continue beating the market.

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AbbVie's core growth drivers in recent years have been Skyrizi and Rinvoq, two immunology drugs that have earned numerous indications overlapping with those of Humira. In fact, these two drugs have demonstrated superior efficacy compared to Humira across several indications. For instance, in a Phase 3 study in certain patients with plaque psoriasis, AbbVie pitted Skyrizi against Humira, and the former performed better.

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