|
13.04.2023 15:30:00
Where Will AI Take Microsoft in 10 Years?
When you're a trillion-dollar company like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), there's a lot of pressure to find the next big thing. What's going to help the company continue growing? It's not an easy question to answer.Microsoft got it right over a decade ago when it launched its Azure cloud platform in 2010. The company has grown revenue by 226% since then, and the stock has returned 1,170% in total returns.Now, the company has laid down the cards for its next big bet: artificial intelligence. Where could AI take Microsoft over the next 10 years? The clues point to some exciting news. Here is what you need to know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.03.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.02.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.01.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 320,00
|1,22%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|3 888,00
|2,86%
|Microsoft Corp.
|260,00
|-0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen vorm Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erzielten im Freitagshandel Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenschluss zu.