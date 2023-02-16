|
16.02.2023 11:15:00
Where Will Airbnb Stock Be in 1 Year?
Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock price surged 10% during after-hours trading on Feb. 14 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. The short-term rental platform provider's revenue rose 24% year over year (31% in constant currency terms) to $1.9 billion and beat analysts' estimates by $40 million.Its net income jumped 480% to $319 million, or $0.48 per share, and easily cleared the consensus forecast by $0.21. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 72% on a constant currency basis to $574 million. That marked Airbnb's most profitable fourth quarter ever, and it posted its first annual profit on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis for the full year.Those numbers were impressive, but Airbnb's stock price remains down nearly 30% over the past 12 months. Could it bounce back by the end of 2023?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!