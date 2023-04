Where Will Airbnb Stock Be In 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While many technology businesses benefited greatly from the coronavirus pandemic, seeing sales and their stock prices rise, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was decimated as demand plummeted thanks to travel restrictions. This makes one question the timing of the company's initial public offering, which happened in December 2020, even more.But even though Airbnb shares are down 21% all time, the stock is up 34% so far in 2023 (as of April 25). And the business is now on much better footing, with strong momentum working in its favor. In fact, it's safe to say Airbnb is thriving right now as people have shown their propensity to move around and explore once again. So, where will this top travel stock be in three years? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading