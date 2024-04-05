|
05.04.2024 14:45:00
Where Will Alibaba Stock Be in 5 Years?
One of the most disappointing international stocks over the past five years undoubtedly has been Chinese e-commerce, logistics, and technology infrastructure company Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). While the S&P 500 has risen over 80% over that time, Alibaba stock is down nearly 60%.Over that period, Alibaba has been able to grow both revenue and earnings. For its most recent quarter, ended December 2023, the company reported revenue of $36.7 billion and adjusted earnings per American depository share (ADS) of $2.67. That's decidedly better than its December 2018 quarter, when it recorded revenue of $17.1 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77. Below, I'll look at why the stock has been beaten down and where it could be headed in the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!