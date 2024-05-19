|
Where Will Alibaba Stock Be in 5 Years?
With shares down a whopping 47% over the last five years, Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has been dead money for long-term investors. The China-based e-commerce and technology conglomerate faces ongoing political uncertainty, market weakness, and competition from nimble rivals. Can the behemoth company turn itself over the next five years, or is it doomed to continued stagnation? Let's dig deeper. Like many online-focused companies, Alibaba performed well in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its stock price hitting its all-time high of around $313 in October 2020. Since then, its fortunes have reversed. The problem started in November 2020 when Chinese regulators began cracking down on local tech companies, fearing they had become too large and powerful.
