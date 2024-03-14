|
14.03.2024 11:15:00
Where Will Alphabet Stock Be in 5 Years?
Technology stocks are off to a strong start in 2024, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index clocking 9.8% gains as of this writing. The same cannot be said about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), as shares of the technology giant are flat so far in 2024.Alphabet delivered solid results at the beginning of the year, but its ad revenue wasn't up to the market's expectations. Additionally, concerns were raised by investors about Alphabet's ability to compete in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) market after its chatbot Gemini ran into controversy.Can the company turn around negative investor perceptions and deliver solid returns to investors over the next five years? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|11,11%
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|2 628,00
|3,22%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|130,98
|-0,74%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|132,10
|-0,02%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%