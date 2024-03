Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 1 Year?

There's a lot going on at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). It's branched out into so many businesses that it's not easy to keep track of what's new.One thing that's clear is that Amazon is an amazing company with many opportunities and a proven track record of success. But where will the company be a year from now?Amazon's core business is still e-commerce. Even though there's a lot more than an online shopping hub today, the e-commerce business is still Amazon's dominant sales generator and the support system for everything else that happens in the company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel