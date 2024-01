Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 10 Years?

The best stock market returns accumulate over decades rather than quarters. That's why billionaire investor Warren Buffett cites his longevity as a key supporting factor in his portfolio's massive growth over the last several decades. "It helps to start early and live into your 90's," he told Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in this year's annual report.Growth-stock investors can seek to replicate some of his success by taking a much longer outlook on their investments. With that goal in mind, let's look at Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN) prospects for success in the coming decade. Where will the business, and the stock, be by early 2034?E-commerce will always be a big part of Amazon 's business, but the future seems to be all about its services sales. That segment is anchored by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and includes things like Prime subscriptions and advertising sales. Through the first three quarters of 2023, that unit clocked in at $226 billion, or 56% of sales, and was expanding at a much faster rate than the e-commerce segment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel