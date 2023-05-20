|
20.05.2023 13:57:00
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is down almost 5% over the past three years despite sales increases, new products and services, and the power of Amazon Web Services (AWS). That's been changing this year, and the stock is up 40% so far in 2023. The market doesn't usually let itself miss a wide-open opportunity for too long, and it's finally catching on to Amazon's wealth of sales and income potential, even if it's feeling pressure from the economy today. The market is far from perfect, but when it's working well, it prices stocks in relation to the future, not the past. Amazon stock is rising because investors see the long runway ahead. Where will it be in three years?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!