|
12.09.2023 11:40:00
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?
No one knows the future, so picking stocks based on predictions isn't good investing. However, investors can use a company's current data to gain some insight into a stock and make an educated guess about where the company (and the stock) could end up over the long term.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a company is in transition right now as factors like cost-cutting and artificial intelligence (AI) begin to show up in its operational results. Let's discuss how these forces could influence Amazon's stock over the next three years and beyond and see whether an educated guess can be made about this e-commerce giant's future. The pandemic was like a supercharger for e-commerce and stay-at-home activities in general. But it might have also marked the end of an era of outsized growth for Amazon's e-commerce operations. Under the leadership of Andy Jassy, who took the helm in 2021, Amazon has broken from Jeff Bezos' aggressive expansion strategy to focus on cost-cutting and profitability. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|11.09.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.08.23
|Amazon Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
