Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 5 Years?

With shares up by a whopping 78% over the last 12 months, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is finally bouncing back from the slump it experienced in 2022 -- with profitability returning to historic highs. Is this trend just a fluke or the start of a new bull run? Let's dig deeper to see what the next five years could have in store for the iconic tech giant.While Amazon initially benefited from a surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, this led to dramatic overexpansion in its staff and fulfillment infrastructure. When consumer spending softened in 2022 and 2023, the company was left with much lower margins and profits. The main goal of CEO Andy Jassy, who took the helm in 2021, has been to streamline Amazon through layoffs and operational efficiencies. So far, the results have been impressive. While first-quarter net sales increased by a modest 13% to $143.3 billion, operating income surged by roughly 220% to $15.3 billion to mark the company's first double-digit (10.7%) operating margin on record. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel