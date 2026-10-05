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WKN DE: A2APUD / ISIN: JP3160910000

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05.10.2026 10:02:00

Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 5 Years as AWS, Advertising, and AI Converge?

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is well known for its e-commerce business, selling a wide range of essentials as well as mass merchandise through its platforms around the world. In the U.S., Amazon is even present in healthcare, offering pharmacy services to members of its Prime subscription program. And speaking of Prime, this service's fast delivery and special sales keep members coming back.

All of this has helped Amazon develop a well-established e-commerce empire, one that generates billions of dollars in sales quarter after quarter. But this is only one part of the company. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing unit, and advertising revenue have become key parts of Amazon's revenue picture. And in recent quarters, the company's presence in artificial intelligence (AI) has become particularly valuable. Where will Amazon stock be in five years as AWS, advertising, and AI converge? Let's find out.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 224,60 0,63% Amazon
AWS Holdings, Inc. 1 107,00 -1,16% AWS Holdings, Inc.

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