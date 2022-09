Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has grown rapidly over the last five years, recording terrific growth in its revenue and earnings thanks to market share gains over Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the client and server processor markets, as well as its presence in fast-growing niches such as gaming consoles.AMD's impressive top- and bottom-line growth has translated into solid gains for investors as well. The stock has beaten the broader market handsomely over the past five years despite crashing over 40% in 2022. But does this massive pullback mean that investors should buy AMD stock and hope that the chipmaker replicates its fine form over the next five years as well?Continue reading