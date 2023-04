Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has been an outstanding performer in the stock market over the past five years, multiplying investors' wealth significantly thanks to robust growth in the data center and personal computer (PC) markets, which has helped boost revenue and earnings at a terrific pace.For instance, a $100 investment made in AMD stock five years ago is now worth more than $800. But can AMD replicate such impressive growth over the next five years as well? Let's find out.AMD's market capitalization now stands at just over $138 billion. That's significantly higher than its market cap of $18 billion in 2018.Continue reading