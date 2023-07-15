Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has rewarded investors handsomely over the past five years. Shares of the chipmaker have surged nearly 600%, driven mainly by the company's improving market share in the client and server processor markets.However, AMD has run into a rough patch in recent months thanks to the big crash in personal computer (PC) sales and softness in the data center market on account of tepid demand from enterprise customers. Despite these headwinds, AMD stock has shot up 72% year to date, indicating that investors still have confidence in the company's ability to deliver growth.But can AMD overcome the headwinds it is facing right now and regain its mojo? More importantly, does it make sense for current AMD shareholders to hold on in anticipation of solid gains over the next five years as well? Let's find out.