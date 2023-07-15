|
15.07.2023 15:10:00
Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has rewarded investors handsomely over the past five years. Shares of the chipmaker have surged nearly 600%, driven mainly by the company's improving market share in the client and server processor markets.However, AMD has run into a rough patch in recent months thanks to the big crash in personal computer (PC) sales and softness in the data center market on account of tepid demand from enterprise customers. Despite these headwinds, AMD stock has shot up 72% year to date, indicating that investors still have confidence in the company's ability to deliver growth.But can AMD overcome the headwinds it is facing right now and regain its mojo? More importantly, does it make sense for current AMD shareholders to hold on in anticipation of solid gains over the next five years as well? Let's find out.Continue reading
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
Analysen zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Analysen
|02.11.22
|AMD Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.22
|AMD Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.02.22
|AMD Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|AMD Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.02.22
|AMD Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
