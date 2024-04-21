|
Where Will AMD Stock Be in 5 Years?
So far, the artificial intelligence (AI) boom has boosted hardware providers more than the software companies that buy their products. And with its shares up by an impressive 71% over the last year, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and its shareholders have certainly benefited from this trend. But with an uncomfortably high valuation and stiff competition from rivals like Nvidia, can AMD maintain its market-beating performance? Let's explore what the chipmaker's next five years could have in store.Since it acquired ATI Technologies in 2006, AMD has been a direct competitor to Nvidia in the market for graphics processing units (GPUs). These advanced computer chips excel at processing multiple tasks simultaneously and were originally used for rendering video game visuals before finding additional uses in cryptocurrency mining and, finally, generative artificial intelligence training and inference. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
