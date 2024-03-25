|
25.03.2024 13:52:00
Where Will American Express Be in 5 Years?
Amid the ongoing bull market, American Express (NYSE: AXP) continues to benefit. Its shares have soared 46% in just the last six months. That's thanks to strong financial results.Zooming out to the past five years, this top Warren Buffett stock has more than doubled in price. But at a compelling forward P/E multiple of 18.1, investors might still be interested in scooping up shares to hold for the long term.If this sounds like you, it's worth taking the time to figure out where American Express will be in five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
21.03.24
|James Robinson III, American Express executive, 1935-2024 (Financial Times)
|
20.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones steigt (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier American Express-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein American Express-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)