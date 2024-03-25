25.03.2024 13:52:00

Where Will American Express Be in 5 Years?

Amid the ongoing bull market, American Express (NYSE: AXP) continues to benefit. Its shares have soared 46% in just the last six months. That's thanks to strong financial results.Zooming out to the past five years, this top Warren Buffett stock has more than doubled in price. But at a compelling forward P/E multiple of 18.1, investors might still be interested in scooping up shares to hold for the long term.If this sounds like you, it's worth taking the time to figure out where American Express will be in five years.

