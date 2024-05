Where Will Amgen Be in 3 Years?

If you're looking for an investment in the pharmaceutical sector and you don't already own shares of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), it might be worth considering a purchase. The company's development of highly technological cancer therapies is almost certain to expand over time, and its pipeline is packed with candidates for next-generation medicines. Many of those candidates will likely get their shot at approval by regulators.So let's see where Amgen -- and its investors -- could be three years from now as there's plenty of evidence suggesting the future looks bright.The next three years will be significantly different from the recent past, which will be a relief to shareholders. Over the last three years, Amgen 's quarterly operating income crashed by more than 57%, reaching $991 million. Management attributes the decline to higher expenses related to one of its recent acquisitions, so it shouldn't be as much of a future factor.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel