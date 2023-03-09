|
09.03.2023 11:12:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 1 Year?
Personal electronics giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a household name since unveiling the first iPhone in 2007. Since then, most investors have done well buying and holding Apple stock. It's outperformed the market, turning a $10,000 investment into more than $590,000. Not bad for just over 16 years!But Apple is the world's largest publicly traded company today, with a market value of $2.4 trillion. That's roughly 10% of the entire U.S. economy. Apple's size means that investors must be more careful in choosing their entry points.Investors thinking about buying Apple stock in this volatile market should think twice. The stock might not behave like the market-beater most have come to know it as. Here is why.Continue reading
