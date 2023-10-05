|
05.10.2023 12:45:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 10 Years?
With shares up by almost 700% over the last decade, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) richly rewarded its long-term investors. But with core drivers like the iPhone reaching their peak, the company will have to work harder to keep its shareholders happy. Let's explore how the company's strategy could evolve over the next 10 years. In 2018, Apple became the first company to reach a market cap of $1 trillion. And this didn't happen by accident. The tech giant is unique because of its track record of repackaging existing technologies in innovative new ways. First, its iPod revolutionized the mp3 market in 2001 before the iPhone did the same for mobile phones in 2007. But now it is 2023, and Apple is still primarily an iPhone company, with sales of the mobile devices usually making up around half of its total revenue.The problem is that smartphones are a mature tech platform no longer capable of wowing customers with massive improvements. At the same time, slowing volume growth has encouraged Apple to raise prices. The first iPhone debuted at $499 before falling to just $199 for the iPhone 3G released the next year. This is quite low compared to $799 for the base model of the most recent iPhone 15. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
22:32
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
22:32
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22:32
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:02
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:02
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20:02
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20:02
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones mittags in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|10:07
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:07
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.23
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.23
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:07
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.10.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.09.23
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|7,14%
|Apple Inc.
|165,98
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich nahezu unverändert -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX gibt letztlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Donnerstagshandel kaum. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex moderate Verluste verbuchte. Die asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich im Plus.