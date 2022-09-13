|
13.09.2022 16:05:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 2030?
There's no doubt about it -- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one incredible company. Since going public in 1980, the stock has gone up more than 120,000%, excluding dividends. While past markets don't predict the future, the famed iPhone maker appears well positioned for success in the years to come. That said, there's a great chance that its operations will change.Not only has its products segment reached maturity, but the technology sector is rapidly changing. Being the great company that Apple is, it will need to continue adapting to emerging trends and find new ways to facilitate growth. Keeping that in mind, where will the tech giant be in 2030?I know that's a loaded question, but let's dive in and try to come up with an answer. Continue reading
