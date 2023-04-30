30.04.2023 12:18:00

Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has undoubtedly been one of the best investments anyone could've made over the past decade, as its shares are up an incredible 1,000% since late April 2013. Even legendary investor Warren Buffett has benefited, as Berkshire Hathaway has been a shareholder for over seven years now. But with a market capitalization of $2.6 trillion (as of this writing), investors are likely wondering what's in store for this dominant enterprise as we look ahead. Along the same line, where will Apple stock be in three years? Investors are all too familiar with just how important a single product is to Apple's fortunes. The iPhone represented 56% of total company revenue in the latest fiscal quarter (Q1 2023 ended Dec. 31). And it's the gateway product that brings consumers in. Continue reading
