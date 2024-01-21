21.01.2024 08:59:00

Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Since January 2021, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has made for a fantastic investment, rising 44% during that time. This gain far outpaces the 14% rise of the Nasdaq Composite. The business, known for its powerful brand and innovative culture, has a history of posting healthy revenue and earnings growth. The question, though, is whether this momentum can continue.Investors have their attention focused on what the future might bring. With this in mind, where will this top tech stock be in three years?

