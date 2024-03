Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Since March 1, 2021, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have climbed almost 50%. That gain is more than double the increase in the Nasdaq Composite Index over the same period. And it continues an impressive track record of this tech behemoth outpacing the broader market.Even today, Apple shares aren't too far off their all-time high, as the artificial intelligence (AI) craze is still in full effect. But investors have their sights on the longer term.Where will this "Magnificent Seven" stock be in three years?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel