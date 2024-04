Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?

Obviously, no investor owns a crystal ball. But let's face it -- one of the keys to successful investing is figuring out what the future holds for a particular company.That's easier to do with some companies than it is for others, of course. Take Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as an example. It's made the world's single-most-popular smartphone since unveiling the iPhone all the way back in 2007. Since then, the device has cultivated incredible loyalty to Apple 's app-centric digital ecosystem. That's the big reason Apple stock has been so rewarding to loyal shareholders between then and now.As the old adage goes, though, nothing lasts forever. Will the next 15 years be as exciting as the past 15 have been? Probably not.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel