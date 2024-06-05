|
05.06.2024 11:15:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?
Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock chart is a thing of beauty. Shares of this tech heavyweight are up 54% in the past three years. That gain easily outpaces the 22% rise of the Nasdaq Composite index.As this "Magnificent Seven" stock currently trades near its all-time high, investors might be considering adding the business to their portfolios. So it's important to ask, where will Apple be in three years?Apple's monster success can largely be attributed to the popularity of the iPhone, which bucks the typical short lifespan and deflationary trend of consumer electronics. A whopping 17 years after its introduction, this single product still represents about half of the company's total revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
