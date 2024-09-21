|
21.09.2024 11:50:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 3 Years?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's most valuable company, with a market capitalization of almost $3.3 trillion. The popularity of the company's iPhones played a central role in helping the tech giant reach this position. So it was not surprising to see Apple stock drop in price after TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointed out that the demand for the company's latest iPhones is not as strong as expected.Kuo estimates that pre-orders of Apple's latest iPhone 16 models are down nearly 13% year over year, with the first weekend's sales estimated to come in at 37 million units. Apple touted this latest model as a significant change over previous iPhones because it's the first to be artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled. But some doubters wonder if it was introduced too late. Samsung leads the generative AI smartphone market with a share of 36%, according to industry estimates, while Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi and Huawei control 22% and 13% share of this market, respectively.Kuo's report of lower pre-orders offers potential evidence that the doubters are right and it's a cause for concern. However, a closer look at the reasons behind the reportedly poor start of the iPhone 16 lineup indicates that investors shouldn't panic. It won't be surprising to see Apple's AI-enabled iPhones gradually gain sales momentum and help the stock deliver healthy gains over the next three years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
20.09.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Börse New York: Gewinne im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 am Nachmittag mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20.09.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|20.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.09.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.08.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.08.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|Apple Inc.
|205,00
|0,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.