14.12.2023 15:54:41

Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?

You probably already know Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's biggest company (as measured by market capitalization) as well as one of the planet's most profitable corporations. And for good reason. This is the company behind the world's single most popular smartphone, after all, and it garners fierce loyalty from users thanks to the world's most popular ecosystem of apps and other digital content.As veteran investors can attest, though, you shouldn't buy stocks based on where their underlying companies were, or even are. You own them for where they're going.This raises two important questions about Apple and its stock: Where will the company be five years from now, and what might that mean for Apple shares?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

06.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
04.12.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
29.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.11.23 Apple Market-Perform Bernstein Research
03.11.23 Apple Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,24 0,00% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 19 820,00 -1,46% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 180,84 0,47% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Auch der DAX steigt etwas an. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen