|
01.10.2024 16:15:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been a great stock to own since late September 2019. During that five-year stretch, its shares produced a 328% total return. This gain absolutely trounces the broader S&P 500.The momentum has continued this year, as Apple is up 18% (as of Sept. 27). But investors care about what the future holds. Where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years?Apple's business model has shifted in the past several years. To be more specific, services have become a bigger contributor to financial success. Offerings like iCloud, Pay, TV+, and the App Store, among others, are a growth engine, posting 14% sales growth in the latest fiscal quarter (Q3 2024, ended June 29).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
