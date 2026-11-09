Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
09.11.2026 17:50:00
Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?
It looks like the market approves of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) cautious artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Shares have jumped 28% in 2026 (as of Nov. 4). The company currently has the world's highest market capitalization, as its valuation is $260 billion higher than Nvidia's.
Apple has historically marched to the beat of its own drum. This philosophy has worked out extremely well for investors, as shares are up 131% in the past half-decade. Where will the Magnificent Seven stock be five years from now?
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
18:01
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Pluszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ Composite am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Montagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart fester (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.26
|Apple saves $2.7bn in taxes by booking profits in Singapore (Financial Times)
|
06.11.26
|US-Aktien per App: Indiens Anleger setzen auf NVIDIA, Apple und Co. (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.10.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Apple Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.10.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|311,90
|1,40%