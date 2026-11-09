Where Will Apple Stock Be in 5 Years?

It looks like the market approves of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) cautious artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Shares have jumped 28% in 2026 (as of Nov. 4). The company currently has the world's highest market capitalization, as its valuation is $260 billion higher than Nvidia's.

Apple has historically marched to the beat of its own drum. This philosophy has worked out extremely well for investors, as shares are up 131% in the past half-decade. Where will the Magnificent Seven stock be five years from now?

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