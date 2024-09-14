|
14.09.2024 12:05:00
Where Will Archer Aviation Stock Be in 3 Years?
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) three years ago. The combined company's stock started trading at $9.90 and soared to a record high of $17.14 in February 2021 but now trades at about $3.Archer's stock crashed after it broadly missed its own pre-merger forecasts, racked up steeper-than-expected losses, and diluted its shares with more secondary offerings. Rising interest rates exacerbated that decline by crushing its valuations. But could this out-of-favor stock stabilize and take off again over the next three years?Image source: Archer Aviation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
