|
18.11.2022 12:05:00
Where Will Aurora Cannabis Be in 5 Years?
It wasn't all that long ago that pot producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) was a leading company in the cannabis industry. Its sales growth was strong and the company was expanding its operations. Nowadays, the company's CEO is working to simplify operations and shut down facilities in order to keep costs down and get Aurora closer to profitability.Aurora's business hasn't evolved the way many in the industry would have expected or hoped. Predicting where it will go from here could also be a challenge given the industry's ongoing changes. But here's where I could see the company going from here on out -- and based on that, I'll also assess whether it would make for a good investment right now.Right now, the big unknown is what will happen in the U.S. market. It doesn't affect Aurora today, but federal legalization is the most significant event that could take place in the industry within the next five years, so it requires consideration.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!