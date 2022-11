Where Will Baidu Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) posted its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 22. The Chinese tech giant's revenue rose 2% year over year to 32.54 billion yuan ($4.57 billion), beating analysts' estimates by $100 million. Its adjusted net income increased 16% year over year to $5.89 billion, or $2.37 per American depositary share, and cleared the consensus forecast by $0.17.Those headline numbers suggest Baidu's business is gradually stabilizing, but its stock has still dropped 36% over the past 12 months. Could this out-of-favor tech stock bounce back over the next 12 months?Image source: Getty Images.