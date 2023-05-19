Where Will Baidu Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock rose 4% on May 16 after the Chinese tech giant posted its first-quarter report. Its revenue rose 10% year over year to 31.1 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), which beat analysts' estimates by $230 million. Its adjusted net income grew 48% to 5.7 billion yuan ($834 million), or $2.34 per American depositary share, which also topped expectations by $0.50.Those headline numbers suggest that brighter days might be ahead for Baidu, which had grappled with tough macro and competitive headwinds over the past few years. But does its stock still have room to run? Let's see where this bellwether of the Chinese tech sector might be headed over the next 12 months.